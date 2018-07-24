How close are Penn State and Temple to reviving their football series?

The renewal of the Penn State-Pittsburgh rivalry is always a topic of interest — but on Tuesday morning, Nittany Lions athletic director Sandy Barbour addressed the possibility of playing a different in-state opponent in the future.
Penn State and Temple have had “conversations” about reviving their longstanding series, Barbour said. According to a report by Philly.com, the Nittany Lions and Owls are in negotiations for a home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027.
“We’ve been talking to them, as we have a lot of people to round out our schedule,” Barbour said. “They’re all conversations until they’re solidified.”
Temple athletic director Pat Kraft was asked at AAC media day about the potential renewal and expressed interest in the game. However, in his eyes, “We’re not there yet.”
“I think it’s a great game for everybody,” Kraft said, per OwlsDaily. “Any time you get to play Penn State, that kind of program, and the program we have, that would be a fun game for people.”
It’s not Pitt, but Penn State and Temple have a long history. The Nittany Lions and Owls have played 45 times since 1931 with the former holding a 40-4-1 series advantage. The two teams last played in 2016, a 34-27 win for the Nittany Lions. A year before that, the Owls earned their first win over Penn State since 1941.
Penn State’s nonconference slate is full through 2020 with a game or two scheduled already in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. However, Penn State’s 2026 and 2027 schedules are wide open — for now.
Comments