Penn State fans, rejoice: Yahoo! now has college fantasy football

Penn State fans might have a little more on the line come Saturdays this fall.
Yahoo! Sports, one of the largest hosting sites for fantasy football, announced Thursday that it has finally entered the realm of college fantasy football. Fans can draft skill players, along with a defense/special teams unit, from all 65 Power Five teams — meaning you can select Nittany Lions QB Trace McSorley in the first round and later pick RB Miles Sanders as a sleeper.
McSorley is Yahoo! Sports’ No. 5 overall player and second-ranked quarterback behind Arizona’s Khalil Tate. Sanders is the site’s No. 24 running back, while Juwan Johnson and DeAndre Thompkins come in at Nos. 9 and 65 among receivers, respectively. Jonathan Holland is the No. 45 tight end, and Penn State’s defense ranks No. 9.
Other major sites, such as CBS, already have college fantasy leagues. But Yahoo! Sports’ addition is a significant expansion of the college game. Yahoo! was one of the fantasy-hosting pioneers of the Internet Age, and its announcement Thursday is expected to open the college fantasy game to a considerable number of new players.
Fans can sign up for free, and no pro or cash leagues will be made available as they are with the NFL game. Outside of that, it’ll be a lot like the fantasy football game to which users are accustomed.
Fans will be able to draft online, auto draft or draft offline. The scoring will be a standard model, with a half-point per reception, and leagues can number between four and 20 teams. Rosters will also follow the default model:
1 QB
2 RB
2 WR
1 TE
1 Flex (RB/WR/TE)
1 K
1 D/ST
6 Bench
