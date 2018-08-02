Penn State continues recruiting hot streak, picks up 4th commitment in 2 weeks

James Franklin is on a hot streak.
For the second time in 24 hours — and the fourth time in two weeks — Penn State football has secured a verbal commitment, this time from three-star OL Zachary Franks. He is the 15th commit of the 2019 recruiting class.
“I’m 100% in!!!” Franks wrote on Twitter, announcing his commitment Thursday afternoon, a day after quarterback Michael Johnson pledged to the blue-and-white.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound prospect is listed as the No. 86 offensive tackle prospect in the country by 247 Sports. Out of Gilman in Baltimore, he’s ranked as the 16th-best recruit in Maryland.
He chose the Nittany Lions over his other finalists of Duke, Northwestern and Rutgers. He also boasted offers from the likes of Baylor, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Pitt.
Franks is the third OL commit of Penn State’s class. Four-star OG Caedan Wallace was the first lineman to commit in April, and four-star OG Saleem Wormley committed late last month.
So far, the Nittany Lions are widely regarded as having one of the top-15 recruiting classes in the nation.
