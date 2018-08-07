Penn State picks up one of the nation’s top JUCO recruits

Penn State added another Lackawanna Community College product to its 2019 recruiting class. Anthony Whigan — the No. 1 JUCO offensive tackle in the country, per 247 Sports — verbally committed to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.
Whigan’s decision brings Penn State’s 2019 class to 16 members. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder links up with Lackawanna defensive back Jaquan Brisker and is the second tackle of the cycle, joining three-star Zachary Franks, who committed last week.
Whigan is reportedly set to enroll in January and will have two years of eligibility in Happy Valley.
Whigan, originally from Maryland, has starred at Lackawanna. Playing primarily right tackle, he earned more than a dozen offers and strongly considered Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland and South Carolina.
But after visiting town for Lasch Bash weekend, Whigan went with the Nittany Lions.
“Penn State always treated me like family,” the lineman told 247 Sports. “It is just a home environment. The roster, and how they have so many different guys leaving and how I can jump right in and impact the program, that was (a factor).”
By the time Whigan arrives, fifth-year tackle Chasz Wright will be gone, and if he has an impressive 2018 season, Ryan Bates might leave early for the NFL, too.
That, combined with Nana Asiedu’s retirement, makes the addition of Whigan an important one for James Franklin and offensive line coach Matt Limegrover.
Comments