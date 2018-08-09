New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes past Cleveland Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi (65) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Penn State Football

Saquon Barkley thrills fans with incredible run on first-ever NFL preseason carry

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

August 09, 2018 07:34 PM

Saquon Barkley wasted no time in backing up all the hype he’s generated this NFL offseason.

On his first touch Thursday night — in his first-ever preseason game and on the first play — Barkley appeared to be stopped at the line of scrimmage, before juking several Cleveland defenders out of their shoes, finding an opening and running for a 39-yard gain.

Take a look:

Barkley could not have possibly impressed any more on his first career touch than that. But he’s made a career out of generating crazy expectations — and somehow surpassing them. As a true freshman at Penn State, he was compared to legend Curt Warner. By the end of his junior season, a panel of Penn State experts said Barkley had surpassed him.

On the first drive Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns, Barkley also ran for a two-yard loss. Early in the first quarter, he has four carries for 43 yards.

Here are some of the more memorable reactions to Barkley’s impressive scamper:

