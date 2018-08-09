Saquon Barkley thrills fans with incredible run on first-ever NFL preseason carry

Saquon Barkley wasted no time in backing up all the hype he’s generated this NFL offseason.
On his first touch Thursday night — in his first-ever preseason game and on the first play — Barkley appeared to be stopped at the line of scrimmage, before juking several Cleveland defenders out of their shoes, finding an opening and running for a 39-yard gain.
Take a look:
Barkley could not have possibly impressed any more on his first career touch than that. But he’s made a career out of generating crazy expectations — and somehow surpassing them. As a true freshman at Penn State, he was compared to legend Curt Warner. By the end of his junior season, a panel of Penn State experts said Barkley had surpassed him.
On the first drive Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns, Barkley also ran for a two-yard loss. Early in the first quarter, he has four carries for 43 yards.
Here are some of the more memorable reactions to Barkley’s impressive scamper:
