Former PSU quarterback Christian Hackenberg signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Christian Hackenberg is back in the Keystone State.
The former Penn State quarterback signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news Sunday afternoon.
Hackenberg was released exactly two months ago by the Oakland Raiders following a trade from the New York Jets.
The former five-star recruit — who thrived as a freshman under Bill O’Brien and briefly garnered No. 1 overall hype — was drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. There he became the first quarterback in more than 35 years to be drafted in the first or second round and never throw a regular-season pass in his first two seasons, according to Football Perspective’s Chase Stuart.
Sitting behind rookie Sam Darnold and veterans Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, Hackenberg — Penn State’s all-time leader in passing yards — was dealt to the Raiders in late May. There was optimism surrounding the move, with Oakland coach Jon Gruden lauding the quarterback back in his ESPN days. However, Hackenberg was cut 21 days after the trade.
Now, he finds himself on a roster with budding superstar Carson Wentz and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. Hackenberg will compete with former Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan for the No. 3 role.
Hackenberg could exact some exhibition vengeance in a few weeks. The Eagles and Jets meet in their fourth and final preseason game in Philadelphia on Aug. 30.
Comments