DaeSean Hamilton’s hair a victim in Denver Broncos’ lighthearted hazing

Since his time at Penn State, DaeSean Hamilton’s hair has often been one of his trademark characteristics — even his Aug. 24 bobblehead at the Single-A State College Spikes’ giveaway features his pointy dreadlocks.
But that hairstyle is no more.
In what’s become an annual tradition, the Broncos’ veterans cut the hair of first-year players after practice Tuesday. And despite Hamilton’s lovely locks, the former Penn State wideout was not spared.
Take a look:
Hamilton is seen trying to take it all in stride, forcing a smile while he stares at his cell phone. The rookie doesn’t even seem as if he got the worst of it; linebacker Josey Jewell and wideout Mark Chapman are also going to have to go with the bald look for a while.
The good news for Hamilton? The fourth-round NFL draft pick is already making an impact in Denver. Cornerback Bradley Roby praised Hamilton two weeks ago, and he continues to stay after practice to improve.
“If it ain’t broke,” Hamilton told the Colorado Springs Gazette, “don’t fix it.”
Comments