Promising Penn State cornerback retires due to heart problem

Another Penn State football player retired due to health concerns on Wednesday afternoon.
Just hours after defensive end Ryan Buchholz made his surprising announcement, redshirt freshman Jordan Miner did the same, putting his football career on hold due to a heart problem.
Miner — a 2018 four-star cornerback from Florida — never played a down for the Nittany Lions. He will retain his scholarship.
“From the day I committed to Penn State, I always imagined making huge plays in Beaver Stadium,” Miner wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Everybody that knows me knows I had worked super hard to get in this position, but god had other plans for me.
“I would like to thank Coach Franklin and staff for honoring my scholarship and still allow me to stay with the team. It’s a blessing in disguise and would like all of you to stay in my life as I continue my new journey.”
