Penn State do-everything QB Tommy Stevens injures right foot again

Penn State backup quarterback Tommy Stevens — the team’s newly named “Lion” player who can pass, catch and run — appears to have suffered another injury to his right foot.
Stevens showed up at Penn State’s photo day Saturday afternoon on crutches and in a walking boot on his right foot. He missed the spring with a walking boot on the same foot.
It is unknown how serious the injury is, when it was suffered or how long Stevens might be out. Per Penn State policy, details of injuries are only given when season-ending. However, Stevens appeared on a Big Ten Network video on Aug. 13 and was not on crutches.
Immediately after the news caught on, Stevens also tweeted Saturday: “Don’t panic!”
Stevens, a redshirt junior, said after his initial recovery in late June that there were “no restraints” on practice and that he finally felt good. And he said the spring setback helped put things into perspective.
“Really, it just kind of clicked for me how fast things you can change,” Stevens told reporters June 30 at Penn State’s annual Lift for Life event. “You can be doing it full speed and all that and then all of a sudden, just like that, you’re sidelined for a while.”
Stevens was expected to take on a larger slash-type role this season, with packages made for him as a quarterback, running back and wide receiver. He finished last season with 190 rushing yards and four touchdowns, 158 passing yards and three TDs, and 12 catches for 60 yards and two scores.
With his injury, redshirt freshman Sean Clifford is now the backup. The third-string QB is still a question mark since Jake Zembiec’s recent retirement, although true freshman Will Levis is the only other signal-caller left on scholarship outside of starter Trace McSorley.
James Franklin is not scheduled to address the media again until Wednesday evening. There was no availability Saturday.
