Penn State defensive end Torrence Brown retires due to ‘multiple injuries’

Penn State defensive end Torrence Brown retired from football on Saturday night, citing “multiple injuries and surgeries.”
Brown missed most of the 2017 season after suffering a serious knee injury against Georgia State in Week 3. The Alabama native will stay with the team in an off-field role.
“I’m looking forward to graduating this winter and getting my degree from one of the most prestigious universities in the country,” Brown wrote in a statement on Twitter. “My career isn’t over. This is just a bump in the road.”
Brown, who started three games last season, is the fifth Nittany Lion to retire in the last six weeks. True freshman tackle Nana Asiedu hung up the cleats due to a heart condition in late June, followed by quarterback Jake Zembiec, cornerback Jordan Miner and defensive end Ryan Buchholz.
Brown’s retirement was always a possibility. Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry confirming at media day that the pass-rusher wouldn’t be healthy enough to start the season.
With him and Buchholz retiring in a four-day span, Penn State’s defensive end situation will be interesting come Sept. 1. Shareef Miller should start, and Yetur Gross-Matos, Shaka Toney and Shane Simmons will compete for the second first-team role.
