Report: Former Penn State OT Donovan Smith OK despite ugly-looking injury

Former Penn State offensive tackle Donovan Smith suffered “what appeared to be a fairly serious knee injury” during a portion of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp Tuesday morning — but officials said in the evening they still expect him to be ready for Week 1, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud.
The fourth-year pro, who has started in 48 straight regular season games, needed to be helped off the field by trainers. Per Stroud, he was “rolled up on the back side of a running play.”
The specific injury was not yet known early Tuesday evening, but the Bucs are confident he’ll be good to go for the Sept. 9 tilt against the New Orleans Saints.
The news came just three days after Smith told the Times he took great pride in his durability and “mental toughness.”
“Obviously, there’s a lot of things that can be played through,” Smith told Stroud. “I just pride myself on that. Unless I absolutely can’t go, I’m going to go out there and give it my all.”
Smith was a three-year starter with the Nittany Lions from 2012-2014 and got the nod in 31 career games. He declared early for the NFL draft in 2015 and was selected by the Bucs in the second round.
Comments