Where did Trace McSorley land on AP preseason All-America team?

In 2017, Saquon Barkley headlined the Associated Press preseason All-America team. A year later, his former backfield mate made the list.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was named a second-team All-American on Tuesday afternoon, joining nine other Big Ten players. The fifth-year signal-caller was the lone Nittany Lion to make the cut.
The AP voters put West Virginia gunslinger Will Grier on the first team ahead of McSorley. The two are considered Heisman Trophy candidates and have almost identical odds to win the award, with Grier (14/1) barely edging McSorley (15/1), per Bovada Sportsbook.
McSorley and Penn State will face all nine of the other Big Ten honorees this season.
Wisconsin, along with Alabama, led the way with five players recognized. Running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker T.J. Edwards and offensive linemen Beau Benzschawel, Michael Dieter and David Edwards visit Beaver Stadium on Nov. 10.
Penn State also hosts first-team pass-rusher Nick Bosa and Ohio State on Sept. 29, followed by tight end Noah Fant and Iowa on Oct. 27. The Nittany Lions travel to Ann Arbor to face linebacker Devin Bush, defensive lineman Rashan Gary and Michigan on Nov. 3.
