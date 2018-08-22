Best atmosphere? Best student section? Penn State cleans up in ESPN’s ‘Herbies’

Don’t call him a homer.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback and current college football analyst, picked the Nittany Lions’ annual White Out as one of the five best atmospheres in all of college football while also naming the student section one of the nation’s five best. On top of that, he predicted Penn State as one of his four playoff teams.
The Buckeyes were left off all three lists.
As part of the annual “Herbie Awards,” Herbsteit released a series of top-5 superlative lists Wednesday morning. ESPN will air an “Herbies Preseason Special” at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2.
Penn State made the cut in a number of the Herbies categories, including:
- Most exciting players (QB Trace McSorley)
- Most unselfish players (QB Tommy Stevens)
- Ultimate Herbie (QB Trace McSorley)
- Biggest shoes to fill (RB Miles Sanders)
- Welcome back (CB John Reid)
- Games I’m most looking forward to (Ohio State at Penn State)
- Best atmosphere (Penn State White Out)
- Impact coordinator hires (OC Ricky Rahne)
- Question marks that aren’t actually questions (Penn State RB)
- Best student sections (Penn State)
- Best-looking field (Penn State)
- Best freshmen (Justin Shorter)
- Big Ten championship (Penn State over Wisconsin)
