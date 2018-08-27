Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen no longer with the program

Three weeks after being reinstated, Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen is no longer with the program.
A Penn State spokesperson confirmed the news, which was first reported by Lions 247.
“Manny Bowen is no longer on the Penn State football team,” the statement read. “We wish him all the best.”
Bowen was placed back on Penn State’s roster on Aug. 4 following suspensions in back-to-back seasons. He missed the Nittany Lions’ narrow Rose Bowl loss due to a violation of team rules, was suspended for the final three regular-season games of the 2017 season and was kicked off the team in December, days prior to Penn State’s Fiesta Bowl contest against Washington.
This story will be updated.
