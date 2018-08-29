Penn State’s Big Ten schedules for 2022-2025 revealed

Penn State fans can now plan their Big Ten travel schedule seven years in advance.
The Nittany Lions’ conference slates from 2022 to 2025 were announced by the Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon.
Of course, Penn State will face its Big Ten East foes — Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers — every season in that span. As for crossover games against Big Ten West opponents, the Nittany Lions play Wisconsin just once in that stretch.
Without looking too far ahead — with no idea how coaching staffs and rosters will shape up — the 2025 home stretch is brutal. The Nittany Lions’ final three games are at Ohio State, home against Michigan and at Michigan State.
Not all non-conference slots are filled for those years, either. The Nittany Lions play three non-Big Ten opponents each season.
Here are Penn State’s schedules from 2022 to 2025, including its scheduled non-conference matchups.
2022
Sept. 3: at Purdue
Sept. 17: at Auburn
Oct 1: Ohio State
Oct. 8: at Michigan
Oct. 15: Illinois
Oct. 29: Michigan State
Nov. 5: at Indiana
Nov. 12: Maryland
Nov. 19: Minnesota
Nov. 26: at Rutgers
2023
Sept. 2: West Virginia
Sept. 16: at Illinois
Sept. 23: at Northwestern
Oct. 7: Indiana
Oct. 14: at Michigan State
Oct. 21: at Ohio State
Oct. 28: Iowa
Nov. 4: Michigan
Nov. 18: Rutgers
Nov. 25: at Maryland
2024
Aug. 31: at West Virginia
Sept. 7: Bowling Green
Sept. 14: at Rutgers
Oct. 5: Maryland
Oct. 12: Illinois
Oct. 19: at Wisconsin
Oct. 26: Nebraska
Nov. 9: Ohio State
Nov. 16: at Michigan
Nov. 23: at Indiana
Nov. 30: Michigan State
2025
Sept. 6: Virginia Tech
Sept. 20: Rutgers
Sept. 27: at Illinois
Oct. 4: Purdue
Oct. 18: at Maryland
Oct. 25: at Minnesota
Nov. 1: Indiana
Nov. 15: at Ohio State
Nov. 22: Michigan
Nov. 29: at Michigan State
