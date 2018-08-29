The Nittany Lions’ conference slates from 2022 to 2025 were announced by the Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon.
Penn State Football

Penn State’s Big Ten schedules for 2022-2025 revealed

By John McGonigal

August 29, 2018 08:37 PM

Penn State fans can now plan their Big Ten travel schedule seven years in advance.

The Nittany Lions’ conference slates from 2022 to 2025 were announced by the Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon.

Of course, Penn State will face its Big Ten East foes — Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers — every season in that span. As for crossover games against Big Ten West opponents, the Nittany Lions play Wisconsin just once in that stretch.

Without looking too far ahead — with no idea how coaching staffs and rosters will shape up — the 2025 home stretch is brutal. The Nittany Lions’ final three games are at Ohio State, home against Michigan and at Michigan State.

Not all non-conference slots are filled for those years, either. The Nittany Lions play three non-Big Ten opponents each season.

Here are Penn State’s schedules from 2022 to 2025, including its scheduled non-conference matchups.

2022

Sept. 3: at Purdue

Sept. 17: at Auburn

Oct 1: Ohio State

Oct. 8: at Michigan

Oct. 15: Illinois

Oct. 29: Michigan State

Nov. 5: at Indiana

Nov. 12: Maryland

Nov. 19: Minnesota

Nov. 26: at Rutgers

2023

Sept. 2: West Virginia

Sept. 16: at Illinois

Sept. 23: at Northwestern

Oct. 7: Indiana

Oct. 14: at Michigan State

Oct. 21: at Ohio State

Oct. 28: Iowa

Nov. 4: Michigan

Nov. 18: Rutgers

Nov. 25: at Maryland

2024

Aug. 31: at West Virginia

Sept. 7: Bowling Green

Sept. 14: at Rutgers

Oct. 5: Maryland

Oct. 12: Illinois

Oct. 19: at Wisconsin

Oct. 26: Nebraska

Nov. 9: Ohio State

Nov. 16: at Michigan

Nov. 23: at Indiana

Nov. 30: Michigan State

2025

Sept. 6: Virginia Tech

Sept. 20: Rutgers

Sept. 27: at Illinois

Oct. 4: Purdue

Oct. 18: at Maryland

Oct. 25: at Minnesota

Nov. 1: Indiana

Nov. 15: at Ohio State

Nov. 22: Michigan

Nov. 29: at Michigan State

