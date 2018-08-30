Penn State vs. Appalachian State: TV channel, live stream, predictions, odds

Penn State will open its 2018 season Sept. 1 against Appalachian State. It’s the first meeting ever by the two teams.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
Watch/Listen
Who: Appalachian State at Penn State
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 1 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: BTN2GO
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 135/195/957
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Game line: Penn State -24
Over/under: 54
CDT staff predictions (Saturday’s games)
Appalachian State at No. 10 Penn State, 3:30 p.m. BTN
Nate Cobler: Penn State 48-13
John McGonigal: Penn State 41-14
Josh Moyer: Penn State 41-10
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 34-6
John Roach: Penn State 37-17
Oregon State at No. 5 Ohio State, noon ABC
Nate Cobler: Ohio State 38-17
John McGonigal: Ohio State 45-7
Josh Moyer: Ohio State 52-10
Lauren Muthler: Ohio State 44-16
John Roach: Ohio State 49-20
No. 23 Texas at Maryland, noon ABC
Nate Cobler: Texas 27-7
John McGonigal: Texas 31-14
Josh Moyer: Texas 27-17
Lauren Muthler: Texas 34-6
John Roach: Texas 28-21
Kent State at Illinois, noon BTN
Nate Cobler: Illinois 24-10
John McGonigal: Illinois 21-7
Josh Moyer: Illinois 27-17
Lauren Muthler: Illinois 17-10
John Roach: Kent State 28-24
Northern Illinois at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. BTN
Nate Cobler: Iowa 17-3
John McGonigal: Iowa 35-17
Josh Moyer: Iowa 28-20
Lauren Muthler: Iowa 28-7
John Roach: Iowa 34-17
Indiana at Florida International, 7 p.m. CBSSN
Nate Cobler: Indiana 30-27
John McGonigal: Indiana 34-20
Josh Moyer: Indiana 31-21
Lauren Muthler: Indiana 30-17
John Roach: Florida International 30-10
No. 14 Michigan at No. 12 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. NBC
Nate Cobler: Michigan 24-17
John McGonigal: Michigan 23-20
Josh Moyer: Michigan 20-17
Lauren Muthler: Notre Dame 24-21
John Roach: Michigan 20-17
Akron at Nebraska, 8 p.m. FOX
Nate Cobler: Nebraska 30-20
John McGonigal: Nebraska 48-3
Josh Moyer: Nebraska 40-13
Lauren Muthler: Nebraska 44-10
John Roach: Nebraska 42-16
