Reports: QB Christian Hackenberg cut by Philadelphia Eagles

The Christian Hackenberg experiment is over in Philadelphia.
A day after committing three turnovers in a preseason game, the Philadelphia Eagles waived the former Penn State quarterback, according to multiple reports Friday. It’s unknown if he’ll play anywhere else this season.
Regardless of Hackenberg’s performance Thursday, his cut was still expected. Carson Wentz and Nick Foles are both entrenched on the depth chart, and it was unlikely that Hackenberg was going to beat out No. 3 Nate Sudfeld. Fellow Eagles quarterback Joe Callahan was also released Friday.
Hackenberg didn’t take any preseason snaps until Thursday night’s 10-9 loss to the New York Jets. He finished 7-of-16 passing for 69 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed five times for 66 yards and lost a fumble.
The former second-round NFL draft pick has struggled since arriving in the league in 2016. He has yet to take a snap in a real game, and he was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a conditional draft pick this offseason. He lasted less than a month before he was released June 12. He signed with the Eagles Aug. 12 until he was cut Friday.
He is just 23 years old, but his accuracy issues remain. His NFL career could be near its end.
