Here’s what Penn State, Appalachian State said about Saturday’s game-sealing interception

With the game on the line Saturday night, Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye leaped up for the game-sealing interception to send Beaver Stadium into a frenzy.
Players ran to greet him in the corner of the end zone and fans hugged whoever was nearest them after the Nittany Lions avoided the upset, 45-38, in overtime against Appalachian State.
Here’s what Penn State players and coaches had to say about the pick following the game:
CB Amani Oruwariye
“I just see the guy in front of me right here and I know I have to make a play, save the win. As soon as it left his hands, I was just playing with confidence, playing with technique. You always got to know it’s never a 50/50 ball — you got think it’s 100/0.”
QB Trace McSorley
“That’s what Amani does. He makes big plays in big situations. How he was able to just go up and attack the ball, at his size and ability, a lot of corners don’t attack the ball like he did. He essentially turned into a receiver. In his mind, the ball is there, and I’m going to go get it. It was a great play for him. Needed a guy to step up in a big time situation, and he made the play.”
Marcus Allen, former safety on the sideline
“Amani’s the black mamba, man. He’s got ice in his veins.”
Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield
“They dropped off in zone and the corner made an unbelievable play. He reached right over top of Corey (Sutton) and made a great interception. That’s football. You have to be able to make plays, and their guy made it. It’s tough for us.”
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
“I came underneath and I was right there for the sack, he (Zac Thomas) threw it out right before I got there and then I saw it in the air and I saw the receivers going for the ball. I was praying to God that they didn’t catch the ball. One thing about Amani is he does that all the time so it was pretty expected.”
Penn State coach James Franklin
“There was so much noise going on in the headset I didn’t know if it was an incomplete pass. There was confusion on the headset, but then the way the fans reacted and all our players started running on the field I said, ‘we must’ve intercepted it I guess.’ ”
TE Jon Holland
“I actually didn’t know until a lot of the rest of the players started storming the field. I knew that he broke it up, so I was excited for him obviously. But when I saw him kind of get up with the ball, that’s what we all realized. Everyone took all the steps out make sure and then we all just ran onto the field and tackled him and stuff. It was definitely an awesome end to the game.”
OL Michal Menet
“I was locked in; I saw it happen. I think I just turned around and started hugging our offensive line. I just kind of said, ‘Hey it wasn’t pretty, but we pulled this one out and we’ll learn from it.’ ”
S Garrett Taylor
“I was the middle of the field safety, so I was right there as the play happened. And I have all the faith and the confidence in Amani. He’s a big, tall, lanky guy and he went up for the ball and came down for it. And you saw it all last year, he led our team in interceptions. And he’s off to a hot start this year.”
