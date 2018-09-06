James Franklin and the Nittany Lions face Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field.
Penn State Football

Penn State vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, live stream, odds

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

September 06, 2018 11:58 AM

After narrowly avoiding an Appalachian State upset in its season opener, Penn State plays its second game of the 2018 slate on Sept. 8 against Pittsburgh. It will be the 99th meeting between the two programs, with the Nittany Lions holding a 51-43-4 series lead.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the betting odds.

Watch/Listen

Who: Penn State at Pittsburgh

When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 8 | Where: Heinz Field

TV: ABC | Live stream: Watch ESPN

Local radio: 93.7 FM / 1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 84

Online radio stream: ComRadio (student run)

Odds

(based on online sportsbook Bovada)

Game line: Penn State -9

Over/under: 56

