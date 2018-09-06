Penn State vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, live stream, odds

After narrowly avoiding an Appalachian State upset in its season opener, Penn State plays its second game of the 2018 slate on Sept. 8 against Pittsburgh. It will be the 99th meeting between the two programs, with the Nittany Lions holding a 51-43-4 series lead.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the betting odds.
Watch/Listen
Who: Penn State at Pittsburgh
When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 8 | Where: Heinz Field
TV: ABC | Live stream: Watch ESPN
Local radio: 93.7 FM / 1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 84
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student run)
Odds
(based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Game line: Penn State -9
Over/under: 56
Comments