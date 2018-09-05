Penn State’s Nate Stupar continues his NFL career with the N.Y. Giants

The New York Giants are giving Penn State football fans more and more reasons to root for their team on Sundays.
Former Penn State linebacker and State College Area High School grad Nate Stupar continued his NFL career Wednesday by signing with the Giants, where he joins fellow Nittany Lion Saquon Barkley.
“Beyond blessed,” Stupar tweeted Wednesday, along with a photo of himself grinning ear-to-ear while signing his official papers.
“I was told my senior year of college I would never play in the NFL. Look what the Lord has done. Year 7 and counting,” he tweeted Sunday.
Stupar was released after two years with the New Orleans Saints on Monday. In those seven years in the NFL, Stupar has also had stints with Jacksonville, San Francisco and Atlanta, played 63 regular-season games and recorded 93 tackles (63 solo), 2.0 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 42 special teams tackles.
To make room for Stupar on the roster, the Giants waived free agent rookie Robert Mann. Stupar joins linemen Mario Edwards Jr. and John Jenkins and backs Antonio Hamilton, Mike Jordan and Kamrin Moore as the sixth defensive player to sign with the Giants in the past four days.
In his time at Penn State, Stupar recorded 205 tackles from 2008 to 2011. He was selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
By signing with the Giants, Stupar also carries on a family tradition, as his uncle and fellow Nittany Lion Jeff Hostetler played quarterback for the G-Men from 1984-92. Hostetler is best known for his Super Bowl-winning performance in 1991, in which he completed 20 of 23 passes for 222 yards with one touchdown to beat the heavily favored Buffalo Bills 20-19.
Stupar’s brother, Jonathan Stupar, also spent time in the NFL, playing tight end for the Buffalo Bills from 2009-10.
