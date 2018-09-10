Here are Penn State’s betting odds against Kent State

After throttling Pittsburgh by 45 points, Penn State opens as a massive favorite in Week 3.
The No. 11-ranked Nittany Lions are 35-point favorites against Kent State this weekend in their return to Beaver Stadium.
While an over/under has not been set yet, Vegas Insiders’ consensus moneyline is Penn State is -19475. In other words, if betting on the Nittany Lions to beat Kent State outright, you would need to bet $194.75 to win $1.
That five-touchdown spread is the largest margin Penn State has been favored by since last year’s Georgia State game. The Nittany Lions beat the Sun Belt’s Panthers 56-0.
Penn State is 1-1 against the spread this season. The Nittany Lions escaped in overtime against 24-point underdogs Appalachian State and blew past Pitt as touchdown favorites. Meanwhile, Kent State covered as 18-point ‘dogs at Illinois in Week 1, nearly upsetting the Illini before trouncing FCS program Howard 54-14 as 9.5-point favorites this past weekend.
Penn State and Kent State have faced each other five times, most recently in 2016. The Nittany Lions won 33-13 to open their season, but those who bet on the Golden Flashes were happy. They covered the 24-point spread.
This is the final non-conference game of the season for Penn State. Since James Franklin arrived in 2014, the Nittany Lions have covered 11 times in 18 games against non-Big Ten opponents.
Penn State kicks off against Kent State at noon. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
Comments