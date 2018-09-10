After KJ Hamler and Penn State throttled Pitt, the Nittany Lions open as massive favorites against Kent State.
Penn State Football

Here are Penn State’s betting odds against Kent State

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

September 10, 2018 01:19 PM

After throttling Pittsburgh by 45 points, Penn State opens as a massive favorite in Week 3.

The No. 11-ranked Nittany Lions are 35-point favorites against Kent State this weekend in their return to Beaver Stadium. 

While an over/under has not been set yet, Vegas Insiders’ consensus moneyline is Penn State is -19475. In other words, if betting on the Nittany Lions to beat Kent State outright, you would need to bet $194.75 to win $1. 

That five-touchdown spread is the largest margin Penn State has been favored by since last year’s Georgia State game. The Nittany Lions beat the Sun Belt’s Panthers 56-0. 

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread this season. The Nittany Lions escaped in overtime against 24-point underdogs Appalachian State and blew past Pitt as touchdown favorites. Meanwhile, Kent State covered as 18-point ‘dogs at Illinois in Week 1, nearly upsetting the Illini before trouncing FCS program Howard 54-14 as 9.5-point favorites this past weekend. 

Penn State and Kent State have faced each other five times, most recently in 2016. The Nittany Lions won 33-13 to open their season, but those who bet on the Golden Flashes were happy. They covered the 24-point spread.

This is the final non-conference game of the season for Penn State. Since James Franklin arrived in 2014, the Nittany Lions have covered 11 times in 18 games against non-Big Ten opponents. 

Penn State kicks off against Kent State at noon. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

