Son of Pittsburgh Steelers great commits to Penn State football over Pitt

Four-star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. — the son of Pittsburgh Steelers great Joey Porter — decided Tuesday morning to move a little east.
Porter Jr., who’s out of Wexford, committed to the Nittany Lions a little after 8 a.m. He is the top-rated prospect in Pennsylvania and, according to 247 Sports, the nation’s No. 316 overall recruit.
“To Coach Terry Smith & Head Coach James Franklin, thank you for giving me the opportunity to get a great education and play some good football,” he wrote on Twitter.
Porter Jr.’s commitment is sure to rankle Pitt fans, especially after the Panthers’ 51-6 loss to Penn State on Saturday. His high school, North Allegheny, is less than 15 miles away from Heinz Field. But, in the end, the 6-foot-2 DB couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play in Happy Valley.
He chose the Nittany Lions over other schools in his top-5, which had also included Pitt, LSU, Miami (Fla.) and Nebraska. He is the Nittany Lions 16th commit in the Class of 2019 and the third cornerback.
State College’s Keaton Ellis and Connecticut’s Marquis Wilson, who’s listed as an athlete, are the others.
Through three games so far his senior high school season, Porter Jr. has one interception, two pass deflections, six tackles and 95 all-purpose yards. Last year, he posted seven picks.
His father had a 13-season NFL career and currently coaches the Steelers’ linebackers. He played for Pittsburgh from 1999 to 2006 and earned a spot on the Steelers’ all-time team. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler with 98 career sacks and 12 interceptions.
Per 247 sports, the Nittany Lions now have the 14th-best recruiting class in the nation. In the Big Ten, only Michigan (No. 10) is ranked better.
