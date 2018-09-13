Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins runs a play during practice Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 at Lasch Field.
Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins runs a play during practice Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 at Lasch Field. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins runs a play during practice Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 at Lasch Field. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

Penn State Football

Penn State vs. Kent State: TV channel, live stream, odds

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

September 13, 2018 10:13 AM

Penn State will kick off Week 3 of the 2018 season Sept. 15 against Kent State. The Nittany Lions are 5-0 all-time against the Golden Flashes and won 33-13 in the most recent meeting, in 2016.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds:

Watch/Listen

Who: Kent State (1-1) at No. 11 Penn State (2-0)

When: Noon, Saturday, Sept. 15 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FS1 | Live stream: FS1 official website or FS1 via Hulu (7-day free trial)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 83/83/83

Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)

Odds

(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)

Game line: Penn State -35

Over/under: 64

  Comments  