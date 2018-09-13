Penn State vs. Kent State: TV channel, live stream, odds

Penn State will kick off Week 3 of the 2018 season Sept. 15 against Kent State. The Nittany Lions are 5-0 all-time against the Golden Flashes and won 33-13 in the most recent meeting, in 2016.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds:
Watch/Listen
Who: Kent State (1-1) at No. 11 Penn State (2-0)
When: Noon, Saturday, Sept. 15 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: FS1 | Live stream: FS1 official website or FS1 via Hulu (7-day free trial)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 83/83/83
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Game line: Penn State -35
Over/under: 64
Comments