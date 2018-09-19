Penn State vs. Illinois: TV channel, live stream, odds

Penn State kicks off the Big Ten slate against Illinois with its first Friday night game since 2000.
The Nittany Lions have history on their side when they face the Illini. Penn State owns an 18-5 series lead over Illinois.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds:
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 10 Penn State (3-0) at Illinois (2-1)
When: 9 p.m., Friday | Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.
TV: Fox Sports 1 | Live stream: FS1 official website or FS1 via Hulu (7-day free trial)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 84/84/84
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Game line: Penn State -28.5
Over/under: 60
Comments