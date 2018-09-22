ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Happy Valley for Penn State-Ohio State

College GameDay is returning to Happy Valley.
Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Rece Davis and the rest of ESPN’s crew will be on-hand next Saturday morning prior to Penn State’s primetime White Out game against Ohio State, the university announced Saturday evening.
A location will be announced Monday. The show set up shop on the Old Main Lawn last year before Penn State beat Michigan 42-13.
GameDay, making its seventh trip to State College, begins at 9 a.m. on ESPN. The game kicks off at Beaver Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ABC with Herbstreit and Chris Fowler on the call.
Corso will choose headgear between the No. 10 Nittany Lions or No. Buckeyes, a pair of undefeated teams that posted a combined 440-146 scoring margin to start the season.
This matchup — one between coaches James Franklin and Urban Meyer and quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Dwayne Haskins — was circled a long time ago by Penn State fans. Without another premiere game on the Week 5 slate, it made total sense to have GameDay in Happy Valley.
We’ll see who Corso picks — and what signs Nittany Lion fans can come up with this year.
