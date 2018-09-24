Where will College GameDay set up for Penn State-Ohio State this weekend?

For the first time ever last year, ESPN’s College GameDay set up shop on Penn State’s Old Main Lawn. And the crew will do the same Saturday prior to Penn State and Ohio State’s primetime matchup.
ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show will be located in front of Old Main this weekend, Penn State confirmed Monday afternoon.
Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Maria Taylor and the crew start their show at 9 a.m. Saturday and go until noon. Later, Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will call the White Out game from the broadcast booth while Taylor reports from the sidelines.
There is no word on who might be this week’s guest picker. Last year — before the Nittany Lions’ night game against Michigan — Penn State legend Ki-Jana Carter joined the set. He and Corso picked the Nittany Lions.
Logistically, Pollock Road will be shut down starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Fans may begin lining up for access to the GameDay pit at 5:30 a.m. Saturday with the pit being opened at around 6:30 a.m. No overnight camping is allowed, and no bags, backpacks or purses are permitted.
James Franklin, Trace McSorley and the No. 9 Nittany Lions kick off against Urban Meyer, Dwayne Haskins and the No. 4 Buckeyes at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
