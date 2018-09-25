Hoping to park around Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s game? You might be out of luck

If you were hoping to park around Beaver Stadium for the big game Saturday night, you better already have a prepaid permit.
According to Penn State, game day parking is already completely sold out. So, if you didn’t purchase a parking pass by 5 p.m. Tuesday, you’re out of luck. Fans will not be able to purchase parking around Beaver Stadium the day of the Penn State-Ohio State game — and will have to find elsewhere to park.
Weather doesn’t appear to be a factor in the parking issue this week. A news release from the university didn’t mention the rain playing a role like it did two weeks ago against Kent State, when several grass lots were closed. And, when asked directly about the weather, a Penn State spokesperson said the allotment was simply exhausted.
What does this mean for fans?
If you already have a parking permit, nothing changes. Congratulations — you chose not to procrastinate, and you’ll be rewarded by being able to tailgate for the 7:30 p.m. White Out clash between No. 9 Penn State and No. 4 Ohio State.
According to the university, there’s no re-routing this week in terms of having to switch up lots for those with prepaid passes. The Beaver Stadium lots will open 8 a.m. Saturday, and the stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
And if you don’t already have a permit? It gets a little trickier. But there are other options, which are listed below. You can always check to see if the status changes (unlikely) by following @GoPSUsports on Twitter or listening to the local radio stations on game day (1450 AM, 93.7 FM, 970 AM).
A note for permit holders and non-permit holders alike: Expect heavy traffic. When parking was limited in the Penn State-Kent State game, at its peak, it took about an hour to get to Beaver Stadium from 10 miles out. That may not be as big of an issue Saturday since the game is in the evening, but be aware of the potential for a big increase.
What to do if you don’t already have a parking pass
OK, don’t panic. Well, maybe panic a little. But there are some alternatives here.
You could be one of the lucky few who happen to find a spot in the downtown parking garages. Or you could park elsewhere around town and then hop on Penn State’s CATA Game Day Shuttle or take an Uber. Or you could try Lot Red A, west of North Atherton Street by the Westgate Building, and take the Blue Loop.
Or you could always park at Grange Park, which is about 12 miles from Beaver Stadium, and then ride the shuttle provided by Cole Transportation. Grange Park usually charges $10 to park your car there, and a round trip on the shuttle costs another $10. (For more information on Grange Park parking, you can call 814-364-9212.)
Happy Valley is sure to be bursting at the seams Saturday for the first Beaver Stadium matchup to feature two top-10 teams in nearly 20 years. Plan accordingly — and good luck.
Comments