Promising Penn State offensive tackle faces theft charges

A promising Penn State offensive tackle admitted to stealing a mountain bike because he did not feel like walking back to his residence building, according to Penn State police.
Rasheed Walker — the nation’s No. 65 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247 Sports — allegedly looked around, took the $150 bike and rode away before disposing of it in the grass near his residence building.
The Trek 830 mountain bike was reported missing from directly under a surveillance camera not far from the Lasch Football Building at the Morgan Academic Center on McKean Road on Sept. 11.
The 18-year-old true freshman from Waldorf, Maryland, was charged with one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.
Walker came to Happy Valley as a four-star offensive tackle who was ranked No. 6 in the nation at his position, according to 247 Sports. He chose Penn State over Ohio State and also had offers from 27 other schools, including Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and LSU.
It is not known when the program learned of the incident or what, if any, disciplinary action was taken.
“We are aware of the situation and are disappointed. This matter will be handled appropriately. We will not have any further comment on this matter,” Penn State football Sports Information Director Kris Petersen said.
According to Penn State’s participation reports, Walker played in both the Sept. 15 game against Kent State and the Sept. 21 matchup against Illinois.
Walker is still expected to redshirt this season.
