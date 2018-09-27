Ohio State coach Urban Meyer runs off the field after shaking hands with Penn State football coach James Franklin after Ohio State lost to Penn State, 24-21 on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer runs off the field after shaking hands with Penn State football coach James Franklin after Ohio State lost to Penn State, 24-21 on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Beaver Stadium. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

September 27, 2018 02:48 PM

No. 9 Penn State will face No. 4 Ohio State in one of the most anticipated games of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley. It’s the first time in 19 years that two top-10 teams will square off in Beaver Stadium.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 29 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN, or ABC Live Stream in bigger markets, or Hulu.com with live-stream subscription (7-day free trial available)

Who’s calling the game: Chris Fowler (Play-by-Play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analysis); Maria Taylor (Sideline), Tom Rinaldi (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 94/195/957

Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)

Game line: Penn State +4

Money line: Ohio State -170/Penn State +150

Over/under: 70

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 51-48

John McGonigal: Penn State 45-38

Nate Cobler: Penn State 40-38

Josh Moyer: Ohio State 45-38

John Roach: Penn State 38-35

