Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 9 Penn State will face No. 4 Ohio State in one of the most anticipated games of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley. It’s the first time in 19 years that two top-10 teams will square off in Beaver Stadium.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 29 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN, or ABC Live Stream in bigger markets, or Hulu.com with live-stream subscription (7-day free trial available)
Who’s calling the game: Chris Fowler (Play-by-Play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analysis); Maria Taylor (Sideline), Tom Rinaldi (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 94/195/957
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Betting Odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Game line: Penn State +4
Money line: Ohio State -170/Penn State +150
Over/under: 70
CDT Predictions
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 51-48
John McGonigal: Penn State 45-38
Nate Cobler: Penn State 40-38
Josh Moyer: Ohio State 45-38
John Roach: Penn State 38-35
