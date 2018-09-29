Here’s ESPN College GameDay’s feature on Penn State QB Trace McSorley

Too short, not elite arm strength, athletic ability is above average for a quarterback but nothing special.
In a feature story on ESPN’s College GameDay, that’s how Trace McSorley said others described him in high school. Needless to say, McSorley’s been able to prove those doubters wrong.
He’s thrown a touchdown pass in 32 straight games. He holds the school records for TDs responsible for, total offense (9,266), passing TDs (67), 300-yard passing games (10), etc.
ESPN’s feature took a closer look at McSorley as a winner and how he’s “never forgotten the words of his doubters.” Take a look:
