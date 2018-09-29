Penn State-Ohio State the most-expensive ticket in the nation Saturday — by far

Parking around Beaver Stadium sold out by Tuesday. Downtown parking garages filled up by noon Friday. And ticket scalpers started yelling to fans on College Avenue on Friday morning.
Unsurprisingly, Penn State-Ohio State is the hottest ticket in the nation.
According to VividSeats, based on data provided to ESPN, the cheapest ticket to Saturday night’s nationally televised Penn State-Ohio State game is $209. That’s as of Saturday morning.
That makes it the only ticket Saturday to even surpass the $125 mark. The three other most expensive games are South Carolina-Kentucky ($123), Arkansas-Texas A&M ($114) and Stanford-Notre Dame ($100).
In the Big Ten, Michigan-Northwestern is the most-expensive “cheap” ticket at $89. And Rutgers once again has the very cheapest ($6), meaning you could buy one Penn State ticket or 34 Rutgers-Indiana tickets.
Saturday night’s No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State game is intriguing for a lot of reasons, which makes it so popular. It features two Heisman candidate quarterbacks in Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Penn State’s Trace McSorley. It’s the first top-10 matchup in Beaver Stadium in 19 years. And, for the last two seasons, this game has determined the Big Ten East champ.
The road to the playoff gets a lot harder for the loser in this matchup. So Saturday night’s White Out, one of the great spectacles in college football, will cost you $209 for an end-zone seat in the upper deck. If you want a nose-bleed seat around the 30-yard line? $250.
The excitement in Happy Valley is palpable, and the ticket prices reflect that.
