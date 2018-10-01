4-star tight end commits to Penn State after attending White Out

Never underestimate the power of a White Out, even in a loss.
Two days after attending Penn State’s 27-26 loss to Ohio State, four-star tight end Brenton Strange committed to the Nittany Lions. He chose the blue-and-white over the likes of Ohio State, Ole Miss and Notre Dame.
The Parkersburg, W.Va, native — who was on an official visit this past weekend — is the 17th commit of Penn State’s recruiting class. And, according to 247 Sports, the Nittany Lions now boast the 12th-best class in the nation.
“Ever since I stepped on campus, I’ve had a feeling that this was the one,” Strange wrote on Twitter. “I’m very excited to announce that I am officially committed to the Penn State University.”
Strange has a composite four-star rating on 247 Sports, meaning that when you take Strange’s average recruiting rating into account by other services, he’s among the nation’s best. 247 itself and ESPN both rank him as a three-star prospect, however; Rivals pegged him as the No. 212 overall recruit in the country and as a four-star recruit.
Through four games so far this season, as a receiver and outside linebacker the 6-foot-5 and 210-pound prospect has 160 rushing yards, 363 receiving yards on 22 catches, 24 tackles and two sacks. Last season, as a high school junior, he had 59 receptions for 938 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Strange had more than a dozen scholarship offers. His recruitment was widely considered to come down to Ohio State and Penn State, with Ole Miss as the long-shot.
