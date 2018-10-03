Penn State legend, BTN analyst Matt Millen will not return to the booth in 2018

Penn State legend and Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen — who is suffering from a rare disease that will require a heart transplant — will not return to the booth in 2018 so he can focus on his health, according to a statement from BTN.
Millen said in the summer that he planned to do a “full schedule” this fall, even with his diagnosis of amyloidosis, a rare progressive disease where an abnormal protein builds up in the bone marrow and can be deposited in tissues or organs. He joined broadcast partner Kevin Kugler for the first five games of this season until the network announced Millen’s plans on Wednesday morning.
“We will certainly miss seeing Matt this fall, but his health is the clear priority for everyone involved and we plan to support him in any way possible,” said Mark Hulsey, senior vice president of production and executive producer at BTN, in a news release.
Millen, an All-American defensive tackle at Penn State from 1976-1979, turned 60 years old in March. He underwent seven weeks of chemotherapy over the summer and lost about 50 pounds.
He has been calling games on BTN since 2015.
