Penn State vs. Michigan State: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

Fresh off its bye week, the No. 9 Nittany Lions are back in action.
Penn State (4-1) faces Michigan State (3-2) on Saturday in a game with Big Ten East — and for the Nittany Lions — College Football Playoff implications.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions.
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 8 Penn State vs. Michigan State
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: BTN 2 Go
On the call: Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), James Laurinaitis (Analysis); Lisa Byington (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 83/83/83
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Betting odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Spread: Penn State -13.5
Money line: Penn State -600 / Michigan State +400
Over/under: 54
CDT predictions
John McGonigal: Penn State 35-16
Josh Moyer: Penn State 38-20
Nate Cobler: 40-17
John Roach: 42-24
