Penn State vs. Michigan State: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley high fives fans as he and the team arrive at Beaver Stadium for the White Out game against Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

October 11, 2018 12:07 PM

Fresh off its bye week, the No. 9 Nittany Lions are back in action.

Penn State (4-1) faces Michigan State (3-2) on Saturday in a game with Big Ten East — and for the Nittany Lions — College Football Playoff implications.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions.

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 8 Penn State vs. Michigan State

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: BTN 2 Go

On the call: Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), James Laurinaitis (Analysis); Lisa Byington (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 83/83/83

Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)

Betting odds

(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)

Spread: Penn State -13.5

Money line: Penn State -600 / Michigan State +400

Over/under: 54

CDT predictions

John McGonigal: Penn State 35-16

Josh Moyer: Penn State 38-20

Nate Cobler: 40-17

John Roach: 42-24

