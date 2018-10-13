Trace McSorley becomes Penn State’s all-time leading passer

Trace McSorley is officially the most prolific passer in Penn State history.
McSorley is the Nittany Lions’ all-time leader in passing yards after a six-yard connection with tight end Pat Freiermuth in the first quarter against Michigan State. The fifth-year senior entered Saturday’s game 40 yards shy from passing Christian Hackenberg’s total of 8,427.
McSorley already owns Penn State’s passing touchdown mark. He entered this weekend with 69 scoring strikes, 21 more than Hackenberg.
McSorley — voted the fourth-best quarterback in Penn State history by a 12-person panel in July — has at least six games left to distance himself on the all-time lists.
