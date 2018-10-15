Here are Penn State’s betting odds against Indiana

The Nittany Lions are double-digit favorites for the second week in a row, as Penn State opens as a 14-point favorite over Indiana, according to Vegas Insider.
The early over/under is set at 61, which is an interesting figure. Penn State has managed 48 points combined in its last two games, while the Hoosiers have averaged 21.8 points per game in the Big Ten this season. Still, in their lone two road games, the Nittany Lions put up 51 and 63 points on Pitt and Illinois, respectively.
If anyone was interested in betting the Nittany Lions to win straight up, the early money line is Penn State -550. In other words, a $100 bet would yield a profit of $18.20. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings, the Nittany Lions have a 90.3 percent chance to win.
Of course, Penn State owned an 88.5 percent chance to beat Michigan State last week, and everyone saw how that panned out. The Nittany Lions lost at home as two-touchdown favorites for the first time since 2000.
And Indiana has caused problems for Penn State in recent years. The Hoosiers beat Bill O’Brien’s 2013 squad 44-24, lost by just six in 2014 and led the Nittany Lions entering the fourth quarter of their 45-31 loss in 2016.
However, Indiana’s mark against the Big Ten’s best isn’t pretty. The Hoosiers covered as 27-point underdogs two weeks ago against Ohio State, but are otherwise 1-6-1 against the spread vs. top-25 conference foes since Nov. 12, 2016.
Saturday’s matchup between Penn State and Indiana kicks at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
