Penn State vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 18 Penn State will hope to keep its Rose Bowl hopes alive when it squares off against unranked Indiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions at Indiana Hoosiers
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 | Where: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN, or ABC Live Stream in bigger markets, or Hulu.com with live-stream subscription (7-day free trial available)
Who’s calling the game: Steve Levy (Play-by-Play), Brian Griese (Analysis); Todd McShay (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 111/382/973
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Betting Odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Game line: Penn State -15
Money line: Penn State -700/Indiana +450
Over/under: 61
CDT Predictions
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 27-17
John McGonigal: Penn State 34-24
Nate Cobler: Penn State 30-20
Josh Moyer: Penn State 37-20
John Roach: Penn State 51-21
Comments