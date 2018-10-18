Franklin talks about Indiana’s dual threat quarterback and their disruptive defense

Penn State football coach James Franklin gives an overview of what the Nittany Lions will face against Indiana University on Saturday.
By
Up Next
Penn State football coach James Franklin gives an overview of what the Nittany Lions will face against Indiana University on Saturday.
By

Penn State Football

Penn State vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

October 18, 2018 02:04 PM

No. 18 Penn State will hope to keep its Rose Bowl hopes alive when it squares off against unranked Indiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions at Indiana Hoosiers

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 | Where: Memorial Stadium

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN, or ABC Live Stream in bigger markets, or Hulu.com with live-stream subscription (7-day free trial available)

Who’s calling the game: Steve Levy (Play-by-Play), Brian Griese (Analysis); Todd McShay (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 111/382/973

Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)

Game line: Penn State -15

Money line: Penn State -700/Indiana +450

Over/under: 61

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 27-17

John McGonigal: Penn State 34-24

Nate Cobler: Penn State 30-20

Josh Moyer: Penn State 37-20

John Roach: Penn State 51-21

  Comments  