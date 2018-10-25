Penn State vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The No. 17 Nittany Lions begin a grueling three-game stretch when they host No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions.
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 17 Penn State vs. No. 18 Iowa
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN
Who’s calling the game: Steve Levy (Play-by-play), Bob Griese (Analysis; Todd McShay (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 94/196/958
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Betting odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Game line: Penn State -6.5
Money line: Penn State -250 / Iowa +210
Over/under: 52
CDT Predictions
John McGonigal: Iowa 24-21
Josh Moyer: Penn State 26-24
Lauren Muthler: Iowa 21-17
Nate Cobler: Penn State 20-17
John Roach: Penn State 27-17
