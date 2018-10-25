Franklin says Johnson is confident he’ll be back

Penn State football coach James Franklin says they are hopeful Juwan Johnson will be back for this week's game against Iowa.
By
Up Next
Penn State football coach James Franklin says they are hopeful Juwan Johnson will be back for this week's game against Iowa.
By

Penn State Football

Penn State vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

October 25, 2018 10:38 AM

The No. 17 Nittany Lions begin a grueling three-game stretch when they host No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions.

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 17 Penn State vs. No. 18 Iowa

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Who’s calling the game: Steve Levy (Play-by-play), Bob Griese (Analysis; Todd McShay (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 94/196/958

Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)

Betting odds

(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)

Game line: Penn State -6.5

Money line: Penn State -250 / Iowa +210

Over/under: 52

CDT Predictions

John McGonigal: Iowa 24-21

Josh Moyer: Penn State 26-24

Lauren Muthler: Iowa 21-17

Nate Cobler: Penn State 20-17

John Roach: Penn State 27-17

  Comments  