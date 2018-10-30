Which Penn State position group has impressed Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh?

When asked if any Penn State player in particular — outside of quarterback Trace McSorley — impressed him on film, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t hesitate in answering.
“I’d say the entire defensive line. ...I think it’s the best we’ve played so far,” Harbaugh said on Tuesday’s Big Ten teleconference. “It’s an aggressive group that is very strong with an inside pass rush, as well as speed and power on the edge. Been an impressive group.”
Harbaugh didn’t get into specifics and didn’t break down any player specifically. But Penn State is tied for fourth in the country in sacks per game (3.5) and tied for ninth in tackles for loss per game (8.1), and Sean Spencer’s “Wild Dogs” have a lot to do with that — so Harbaugh’s praise is warranted.
On the edge, sophomore Yetur Gross-Matos — who was named the Big Ten’s defensive player of the week after Penn State’s win over Iowa — leads the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. Shareef Miller has looked like an NFL prospect, racking up 8.5 TFLs, four sacks and four quarterback hurries. And Shaka Toney, essentially the unit’s third starter, has five sacks — four of which came in the final six minutes at Indiana.
Meanwhile, Penn State’s starting defensive tackles have replaced departed seniors Curtis Cothran, Parker Cothren and Tyrell Chavis nicely. Robert Windsor’s 6-foot-4, 295-pound frame has been put to use, tallying six TFLs, 3.5 sacks, three hurries and one forced fumble. Alongside him, Kevin Givens’ athleticism has generated five TFLs, four hurries and a sack.
Depth along the defensive line was a significant question in the offseason, but Penn State head coach James Franklin believes that issue has slowly but surely been addressed.
“As the season has gone on, our defense is playing better. Why are they playing better? Because our d-line is getting better and playing with more confidence from a depth perspective,” the coach said at his Tuesday press conference.
Franklin also said that Penn State’s front four will play a major role in Saturday’s game against Michigan. The Wolverines are “committed to running the football,” per Franklin, utilizing a 12-personnel (two TEs, two WRs, one RB) formation frequently and successfully. Michigan running back Karan Higdon’s 118.71 yards per game ranks eighth in the country and first in the Big Ten.
The Nittany Lions know they have a battle in the trenches ahead — and Harbaugh recognizes that, too.
Comments