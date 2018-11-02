What makes Michigan’s No. 1 defense so good? Breaking down Penn State’s toughest test yet

Any way you look at it, Michigan boasts the best defense in college football. And Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley understands why.
“They’re playing with a lot of attitude on defense — a lot of swagger and physicality,” McSorley said. “Everyone flies to the ball 100 miles per hour. From snap to echo of the whistle, they’re playing hard. They’re playing aggressive, and they come out with the mentality that they’re gonna be the hammer.
“They’re the top-ranked defense in the nation. ... And they deserve it.”
Michigan playcaller Don Brown runs, as James Franklin called it, a “greedy” press man defense, and the Wolverines are executing it brilliantly through eight games.
Michigan ranks first in the country in total yards allowed (220.0 per game) and passing yards allowed (122.9 per game), sixth in scoring defense (14.4 points per game) and ninth in third-down conversion percentage allowed (28.7 percent). The Wolverines have given up the fewest plays of 10 yards or more and sit No. 1 in Bill Connelly’s S&P+ defensive ratings.
Of course, Brown and head coach Jim Harbaugh brought a nationally-recognized, vaunted defense to Happy Valley in 2017 and got worked. The Nittany Lions blew the doors off Michigan last year, 42-13, a loss that still sticks with Brown and the Wolverines.
“I wake up every morning and think about that,” Brown admitted last week. “Honest.”
Added defensive end Chase Winovich: “It lingers with us every day.”
With revenge on the minds of Brown and Michigan’s defensive studs, Penn State will have its hands full this weekend at The Big House. Here’s a deeper look at what the Nittany Lions are set to deal with at every level.
Premier pass-rush
On talent alone, Winovich and Rashan Gary make up one of the top defensive end combos in the country, if not the best. Winovich led the Big Ten with 18.5 tackles for loss in 2017, while Gary posted 12 TFLs and six sacks while drawing consistent double teams.
This year, Gary has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury, and in that span, Winovich has logged just one-half of a tackle for loss. But Harbaugh said he’s “very hopeful” Gary will play Saturday, and Penn State is preparing as if it’ll see the former No. 1 overall recruit.
“We fully expect that he’ll be out there, and we’re planning accordingly,” Nittany Lions offensive line coach Matt Limegrover said. “We’ll adjust if it doesn’t happen, but our thought process is that he’s going to play.”
Limegrover called Gary “the complete package,” and NFL draft scouts agree. The junior is the No. 5 prospect on ESPN analyst Todd McShay’s 2019 big board; he described Gary as “explosive, sudden and a nightmare to block.”
Penn State is certainly familiar with those attributes. Franklin and his staff recruited the five-star New Jersey native — and now, he’s living up to the hype in Ann Arbor.
“You can’t run at him, and you can’t run away from him,” Limegrover said. “When you complement that with Winovich, it’s a pretty potent combination off the edge. It provides a lot of challenges. A lot of times you have guys who become one-dimensional at the D-end position. They want to rush the passer; they’re not interested in playing the run, pursuing from the back side. But Coach (Greg) Mattison and Coach Brown have those guys playing a complete game. ”
Big Ten’s best ‘backer?
Devin Bush is a midseason All-American for a reason. The two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Michigan captain leads the Wolverines in tackles, just like he did in 2017. His 4.5 sacks rank second on the team and third-most among Big Ten linebackers.
Franklin said Bush is “as impressive a middle linebacker as you’ll see,” who “flies all over the field and is explosive, strong and powerful.”
When asked how his linemen plan on getting to the second level and blocking Bush, Limegrover offered the quote of the week: “Well, if I knew that, I’d be home already grilling and smoking a cigar.”
“I’ve been in this league a while now, and honestly he’s one of the most electric play-making linebackers I’ve seen,” the former Minnesota offensive line coach said. “His combination of physical skills and instincts, it’s pretty remarkable.
“When you try to get too overly aggressive and get out of what you need to do from a fundamental standpoint getting up to the second level, that’s when a guy like Devin Bush is going to make you play. In the run game, stay on track, have great technique when you get there, get locked on, then work your finish. If you do that, you have a fighting chance. But if there’s time and space, he’s going to win that battle.”
Bold back-end
The Wolverines live and die by their press man coverage. Gary, Winovich, Bush and the front-seven stack the box, while Michigan’s cornerbacks are put on an island.
Oftentimes, it works. Sometimes — like Penn State’s 506-yard outburst last year — it doesn’t. Still, Brown doesn’t waver. He places full trust in his defensive backs, and they haven’t failed him yet this season.
“Their back end doesn’t let guys get open,” McSorley said. “They’re really quick off the line. That allows their front-seven to work, get pressure and make it difficult on the opposing quarterback.”
On the surface, Michigan’s secondary might not look like an imposing force. The Wolverines have only seven interceptions and 37 passes defended through eight games, both of which rank in the bottom half of the Big Ten.
But that’s largely because teams are afraid to throw against them. The Wolverines have faced 204 passing attempts, the fewest in the Big Ten, and opposing quarterbacks own a 47.5 completion percentage against Michigan, the best defensive mark in the country.
Wolverines safety Josh Metellus boasted lowest passer rating allowed in the country through Week 7, according to Pro Football Focus; David Long and Bradon Watson currently share the third-highest cornerback grades in the Big Ten, and Lavert Hill — who visited Penn State before committing to Michigan — has successfully manned the nickel.
To prepare, KJ Hamler, Penn State’s electrifying slot receiver, studied game tape from DaeSean Hamilton’s 2017 battle with Michigan, a six-catch, 115-yard performance. But poring over film can only do so much for Hamler. He, Franklin and the Nittany Lions know they’re in for a physical battle with Michigan’s aggressive corners.
“They hold. They grab, they hold, they hug, they pull. They get called for it a decent amount. But they also get away with it a lot more,” Franklin said. “They’re gonna get their hands on you and be in your hip. But while they’re in your hip, they’re grabbing your pants, grabbing your hip. Very rarely is it the jersey because you see the jersey. They’re well-coached at it.”
Added Hamler: “They play man way better (than anyone Penn State has faced). They’ve got a lot of athletes on that defense. A lot of guys with great technique and speed. So it’s going to be a challenge. But we have to overcome that.”
