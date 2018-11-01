Franklin thinks defense is improving

Penn State Football

Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

November 01, 2018 02:20 PM

No. 14 Penn State will hope to keep its Rose Bowl hopes alive when it squares off against No. 5 Michigan at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 5 Michigan Wolverines

When: 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3 | Where: Michigan Stadium

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Who’s calling the game: Chris Fowler (Play-by-Play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analysis); Maria Taylor (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 137/203/965

Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)

Game line: Penn State +10.5

Money line: Penn State +320/Michigan -440

Over/under: 52

CDT Predictions

John McGonigal: Michigan 23-20

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 31-27

Nate Cobler: Michigan 27-17

Josh Moyer: Michigan 34-20

John Roach: Michigan 31-17

