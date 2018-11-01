Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 14 Penn State will hope to keep its Rose Bowl hopes alive when it squares off against No. 5 Michigan at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 5 Michigan Wolverines
When: 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3 | Where: Michigan Stadium
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN
Who’s calling the game: Chris Fowler (Play-by-Play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analysis); Maria Taylor (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 137/203/965
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Betting Odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Game line: Penn State +10.5
Money line: Penn State +320/Michigan -440
Over/under: 52
CDT Predictions
John McGonigal: Michigan 23-20
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 31-27
Nate Cobler: Michigan 27-17
Josh Moyer: Michigan 34-20
John Roach: Michigan 31-17
Comments