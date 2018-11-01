Heading to Penn State-Wisconsin next week? You might have to find parking elsewhere

It looks as if Penn State’s next home football game once again isn’t going to be easy for fans searching for parking.
According to the university, Penn State has halted the sale of single-game parking permits for the Nov. 10 game against Wisconsin at Beaver Stadium due to the conditions of a number of grass lots. Fans who have not yet purchased parking will have to make other arrangements.
For those who have already purchased parking, updates on what lots are impacted and the details on re-routing are expected to be released early next week, according to a spokesperson.
The rainfall this college football season has put a damper on Penn State parking. The conditions of grass lots were an issue during games against Kent State, Ohio State and Iowa — and now Wisconsin. According to Dave Samuhel senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, the University Park rainfall has been nearly twice as heavy in September and October as it usually is. It rained 13.13 inches over the last two months, compared to the normal 6.6 inches.
Based on the Penn State Department of Meteorology, that makes this the third-wettest fall in 123 years on record.
That increased precipitation has damaged several intramural fields, which students continue to use for fall sports. And it’s also impacted the fields owned by the College of Agricultural Sciences, which were especially affected during the Iowa game.
Although the Wisconsin game is more than a week away, rain remains in the forecast. Even if the weather shifts, Penn State does not anticipate selling more parking permits due to the lots’ existing damage.
Any parking updates will be shown on GoPSUsports.com/gameday. Fans seeking parking elsewhere can elect to park downtown and grab a CATA Game Day Shuttle, park in a random spot around town (i.e. Toftrees) and take an Uber, or pay $10 to park at Grange Park and pay $10 for a shuttle round trip.
For more information on Grange Park parking, call 814-364-9212.
