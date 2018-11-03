How did Michigan put the Penn State game away? Here’s the turning point

Immediately, minutes following every Penn State game, we’ll take a closer look at the turning point to each game. You can find our more in-depth stories after speaking with coaches and players on centredaily.com
We didn’t have a shortage of poor Penn State plays to choose from in Saturday’s 42-7 loss to Michigan.
There was Trace McSorley’s errant pass to DeAndre Thompkins, one that could’ve gone for a TD had it not been overthrown. There was the penalty that negated a blocked field goal that was returned for a Penn State score. And then there was Tommy Stevens’ first pass of the game, a pick-six.
It was an ugly game with ugly plays from an ugly offense and special teams. But the game went from this-is-bad-but-a-comeback-is-possible to leave-now-and-beat-the-traffic late in the third quarter on a three-play combination.
Let’s set it up, even if Penn State fans would probably not prefer a reminder: James Franklin’s crew trailed 14-0, and Michigan had the ball on the PSU 35-yard line. The Wolverines were facing third-and-7 and, if Penn State could get a stop, it was one explosive offensive play away from turning the game on its head.
Only one problem: No one bothered to cover Michigan running back Chris Evans out of the backfield. It looked as if Penn State linebacker Koa Farmer was blocked, or ran into a group of players, yards away from the play.
Shea Patterson quickly tossed the ball Evans’ way, and he turned the short catch upfield and went 24 yards to the Penn State 11. That was a huge momentum swing, but it was important because of what it led to. On the next play, Patterson rushed for four yards. And, right after that, Patterson found tight end Zach Gentry in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.
With nine seconds left in the third quarter, Michigan turned a two-score game into a 21-0 game. With the way the Nittany Lions’ offense was playing, there was no chance the Nittany Lions were scoring three touchdowns in 15 minutes.
Forgive the cliche, but that three-play combo was the nail in the coffin for Penn State. There was no coming back from that, and Penn State fell apart soon thereafter.
The only question now is whether Penn State can pick up the pieces before next weekend’s matchup against Wisconsin.
