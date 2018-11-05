How is Wisconsin preparing for Penn State’s QB situation? Here’s what Paul Chryst said

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley clearly wasn’t the same player Saturday against Michigan — but Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said that won’t change his team’s preparation this week.
When asked whether the Badgers would approach the game differently since McSorley is hobbled and backup Tommy Stevens could see time, Chryst didn’t hesitate.
“You certainly prepare for McSorley,” Chryst said Monday during his weekly press conference. “And you talk about a heck of a quarterback — love the way that he plays, plays the game and competes.
“You’re going to plan for their offense. Our defense has got to plan to stop their offense and certainly we know all the pieces of it, and you make sure your players are prepared. And every player is different, but it’s still the same offense and how they choose to attack it. So that’s our job this week.”
McSorley sufferd an apparent injury to his right knee in the second quarter against Iowa on Oct. 27. He returned two offensive series later but was hobbled. Against Michigan this past Saturday, with a brace on that right knee, McSorley had the worst game of his career by finishing 5-of-13 passing for 83 yards and an interception. He also rushed 12 times for minus-6 yards.
The Badgers’ defense isn’t as highly ranked as it usually is, but it still boasts the No. 35 total defense in the nation.
Here are other highlights from Chryst’s press conference:
Concussion protocol
Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook is in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion in three weeks. His status for Saturday’s game is questionable.
Jack Coan, a sophomore who was previously set to redshirt, would start in Hornibrook’s place. Coan was 5-of-7 passing for 64 yards and a score against Rutgers.
“We’ll rely on them a ton,” Chryst said, referring to the medical staff.
PSU defense
Chryst praised the Nittany Lions’ defense, referring to it as “really good.”
When asked why they’re among the Big Ten leaders in sacks, Chryst said it’s because they do a number of things well. Sometimes, it’s a clean rush and other times the disruption comes from one area and another defender takes advantage.
“It’s an active front,” the Badgers coach said. “But they also do a great job adding in, whether it’s with linebackers or the secondary. So I think they’ve got a well-designed scheme.
“And their players, they play fast. And in our opinion, they got good players doing it. So it’s going to be a really good challenge for our whole group.”
