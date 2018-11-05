Breaking down Penn State’s betting odds vs. Wisconsin

Penn State is more than a touchdown favorite just days after an embarrassing loss.
The Nittany Lions opened as 9-point favorites against Wisconsin on Sunday, according to VegasInsider.com, one day after losing to Michigan 42-7. As of Monday afternoon, the line sits at Penn State -8. The Badgers have a 65 percent chance to cover at +8, per Covers.com.
The early over/under is set at 56.5. Penn State’s offense has struggled mightily of late, scoring only 113 points in its last five games (22.6 per). Meanwhile, Wisconsin is averaging 27.5 points per game over its last four, buoyed by a 49-point performance against lowly Illinois.
The early money line stands at Penn State -320. In other words, a $100 wager would yield a profit of $31.30. The Nittany Lions have a 76.5 percent chance to win, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
Wisconsin is an underdog for just the second time this season. The Badgers were blown out by Michigan, 38-13, as 10-point road ‘dogs last month. Paul Chryst’s crew also failed to cover as a three-point underdog last season against Ohio State — but boasted a 4-0 record against the spread as underdogs in 2016, including outright wins over LSU and Michigan State away from home.
The Nittany Lions covered the last time they were home, beating Iowa 30-24 as 5.5-point favorites. Since 2016, James Franklin’s squad is 5-3-1 against Big Ten opponents against the spread as home favorites.
The Nittany Lions and Badgers kick off at noon at Beaver Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.
Comments