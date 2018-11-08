James Franklin explains Tommy Stevens’ role moving forward

Penn State Football

Penn State vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

November 08, 2018 10:11 AM

The No. 20 Nittany Lions hope to bounce back from a disappointing loss when they square off against Wisconsin on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 20 Penn State vs. Wisconsin

When: Noon, Saturday, Nov. 10 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Who’s calling the game: Mark Jones (Play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (Analysis); Molly McGrath (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 106/195/957

Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)

Betting odds

(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)

Game line: Penn State -8.5

Money line: Penn State -350 / Wisconsin +275

Over/under: 55

CDT predictions

John McGonigal: Penn State 24-14

Josh Moyer: Penn State 27-20

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 24-21

Nate Cobler: Wisconsin 27-24

John Roach: Wisconsin 17-14

