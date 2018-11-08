Penn State vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The No. 20 Nittany Lions hope to bounce back from a disappointing loss when they square off against Wisconsin on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 20 Penn State vs. Wisconsin
When: Noon, Saturday, Nov. 10 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN
Who’s calling the game: Mark Jones (Play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (Analysis); Molly McGrath (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 106/195/957
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Betting odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Game line: Penn State -8.5
Money line: Penn State -350 / Wisconsin +275
Over/under: 55
CDT predictions
John McGonigal: Penn State 24-14
Josh Moyer: Penn State 27-20
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 24-21
Nate Cobler: Wisconsin 27-24
John Roach: Wisconsin 17-14
Comments