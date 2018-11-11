How high did Penn State football rise in the top-25 rankings after the win over Wisconsin?

Saturday featured a crucial matchup for Penn State. A loss likely would’ve knocked the Nittany Lions out of the top-25 rankings for the first time in 748 days.
Instead, with the 22-10 win over Wisconsin, James Franklin’s squad received a generous bump.
Penn State moved up five spots to No. 16 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon. It leap-frogged five squads, four of of whom lost Saturday, including Mississippi State, Boston College, Fresno State and Kentucky. PSU also jumped past idle Washington.
Right now, Sports Illustrated projects the Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 — with an intriguing matchup. SI has Penn State set to square off against Joe Moorhead’s Bulldogs.
Other current possibilities include the Citrus Bowl and Holiday Bowl.
But, as we tend to remind readers every week, the AP Poll in and of itself doesn’t mean a whole lot. It doesn’t count toward the playoff rankings, but it does act as a sneak preview for how the playoff committee ranks the teams.
Last week, for example, the AP Poll had Penn State ranked No. 21 — and the College Football Playoff committee had it at No. 20. The week before, both rankings were the same. Those CFP rankings, which directly impact the bowls, will be released again Tuesday evening.
Based on the AP Poll, Michigan remains the team to beat in the conference. The Wolverines remained at No. 4, followed by three other Big Ten teams in No. 9 Ohio State, No. 16 Penn State and No. 24 Northwestern. Michigan State fell out of the rankings after the 26-6 loss to the Buckeyes.
Other Big Ten teams receiving votes in the poll included Michigan State and Iowa.
The full top-25 rankings are listed below:
1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. West Virginia
8. Washington State
9. Ohio State
10. LSU
11. UCF
12. Syracuse
13. Texas
14. Utah State
15. Florida
16. Penn State
17. Washington
18. Iowa State
19. Cincinnati
20. Kentucky
21. Utah
22. Boston College
23. Boise State
24. Northwestern
25. Mississippi State
Others receiving votes: Army 128, UAB 78, Fresno St. 61, Michigan St. 31, NC State 30, Buffalo 29, Pittsburgh 28, Duke 20, Texas A&M 16, Iowa 8, Arizona St. 6, Stanford 3, Auburn 3, Troy 1.
Comments