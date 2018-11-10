Penn State’s Trace McSorley returns vs. Wisconsin after exiting with apparent leg injury

For the second time in three weeks, Trace McSorley hit the Beaver Stadium grass and stayed down.
McSorley — who suffered an apparent right knee injury against Iowa on Oct. 27 — was sacked by Wisconsin’s Zack Baun for an 8-yard loss late in the second quarter of Saturday’s game. McSorley didn’t get up, holding his right leg as trainers ran out to the field. He walked off under his own power and did not return before halftime — but he came back for the start of the third quarter.
Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens entered in McSorley’s absence. The redshirt junior had three carries for 38 yards and missed KJ Hamler for what would have been a wide-open touchdown.
Before exiting, McSorley completed 15 of 20 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown against the Badgers. He looked comfortable in the pocket a week removed from the worst performance of his career. McSorley threw for just 83 yards in Penn State’s 42-7 loss at Michigan, his lateral mobility noticeably affected by a right knee brace.
