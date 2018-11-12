Here’s what Rutgers’ coaching staff said about Penn State’s ‘tremendous’ Trace McSorley

Rutgers head coach Chris Ash couldn’t help but laugh when asked how happy he’ll be to see Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley graduate after this season.
“He’s not a lot of fun to compete against on gameday, I’ll tell you that,” Ash told reporters Monday at his weekly press conference. “Because he’s so competitive, and he’s athletic, and he’s smart. He makes good decisions.”
Ash and the Scarlet Knights will take on McSorley’s Nittany Lions at noon Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. And Rutgers’ head man is well-aware of what the fifth-year signal-caller is capable of.
In McSorley’s last two starts against the hapless Scarlet Knights, Penn State outscored the opponent 74-6. Against Rutgers, McSorley has gone a combined 33-of-56 passing for 424 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions — to go along with 99 rushing yards and another score.
“To start, Trace is a great player,” Ash said. “He’s a tremendous quarterback. He can beat you with his feet and beat you with his arm. I just spent the last five, six hours watching film of him, and he’s a competitor.”
Added defensive coordinator Jay Niemann: “He’s a tremendous competitor. Their system allows him to do just what you said — have a chance to beat you with his arm or his legs, either one. As a defense goes, you just have to decide what you want to take away ... and understand one thing won’t take it all away.”
Statistically, Rutgers will be the third-worst defense that McSorley has seen all season, at least based on total defense. Rutgers is giving up 418.6 yards per game, which ranks No. 85 nationally — only marginally better than No. 118 Kent State (471.4) and No. 127 Illinois (532.9).
To make matters slightly more interesting, however, Saturday will also double as Rutgers’ senior day, which Ash said will produce some “extra motivation.”
And both Ash and Niemann know that’ll be needed against McSorley.
“It’s a different team than they’ve had last year, the pieces around him are a little bit different,” Ash said, “but he’s still a great player. He’s fun to watch.”
Said Niemann: “With their system offensively, all the different designed quarterback runs and all the throws that come of of them, the RPOs and all the other throws he makes, he’s a very accomplished player and hard to defend. He’s a great football player.”
