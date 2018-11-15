Penn State vs. Rutgers: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 14 Penn State will hope to keep its New Year’s Six bowl hopes alive when it squares off against Rutgers at noon Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Noon, Saturday, Nov. 17 | Where: HighPoint.com Stadium
TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: BTN2GO
Who’s calling the game: Chris Vosters (Play-by-Play), Shaun O’Hara (Analysis)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 106/195/957
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Betting Odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Game line: Penn State -28
Money line: N/A
Over/under: 50
CDT Predictions
John McGonigal: Penn State 35-10
Nate Cobler: Penn State 38-7
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 38-6
Josh Moyer: Penn State 42-10
John Roach: Penn State 37-14
